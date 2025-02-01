Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna's Initiative: Empowering J&K's Young Tennis Talent

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss his initiative to train young tennis talent from Jammu and Kashmir at his Bengaluru academy. Through a collaboration with Kamal India Foundation, the program offers free boarding, education, and tennis training. The initiative aims to empower underprivileged children.

Rohan Bopanna's Initiative: Empowering J&K's Young Tennis Talent
Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna recently met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss his ambitious plan to nurture young tennis talent from Jammu and Kashmir. His initiative, hosted in Bengaluru, is designed to propel underprivileged children toward success in both sports and academics.

Partnering with the Kamal India Foundation, Bopanna's program offers comprehensive support, including free accommodation, meals, education, and tennis coaching for selected youths. The initiative targets children from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, aiming to empower them through this unique opportunity.

The Lieutenant Governor praised Bopanna's efforts, emphasizing the transformative potential such programs hold. Additionally, Sinha met Nazia Bibi, a Kho Kho player from Jammu and Kashmir, celebrating her recent success at the Kho Kho World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

