Global Diplomats Immerse in Spiritual Unity at Maha Kumbh

A group of 73 diplomats from various countries visited the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Several ambassadors expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, acknowledging the special cultural significance of the event. The visit also faced criticism for prioritizing VIPs, following a tragic stampede during the festival.

  • India

A delegation of 73 diplomats and international guests arrived at the prestigious Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, this Saturday. The event, deeply rooted in Hindu culture, is attracting global attention.

Lithuanian Ambassador to India, Diana Mickeviciene, shared her long-standing desire to experience the Kumbh, expressing her joy at finally having the opportunity to participate in its spiritual atmosphere. Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono praised the event's organization, highlighting its cultural significance.

Despite the diplomatic success, the UP government is facing criticism over alleged VIP prioritization at the festival. Concerns heightened after a stampede left 30 dead and 60 injured, with opposition parties accusing the government of neglecting common pilgrim safety to cater to international dignitaries.

