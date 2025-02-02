Left Menu

UNGA President Praises India's Transformative Digital Advancements

UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang highlights India's digital and technological transformation during his official visit, emphasizing India's key role in multilateralism, sustainable development, and support for the Global South. His visit prioritizes understanding India's efforts in digitalization for SDGs and health sector innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 02-02-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 08:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly President, Philemon Yang, has lauded India for its remarkable digital and technological transformation over the past decade, ahead of his official visit to the country. This trip, from February 4 to 8, marks Yang's first visit to India as the President of the 79th UN General Assembly.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Yang emphasized India's significant role as the world's largest democracy and the fifth-largest economy. His journey aims to grasp India's priorities and its vision for future multilateralism. Yang intends to interact with Indian leaders and understand how digital innovation has deeply influenced the nation's grassroots.

Moreover, his visit seeks to spotlight India's contributions to sustainable development, particularly through South-South cooperation. Yang is especially focused on seeing India's achievements in digitalization for health, planning visits to establishments like a District Vaccine Store to learn how digital tools have improved service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

