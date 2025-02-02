UNGA President Praises India's Transformative Digital Advancements

The United Nations General Assembly President, Philemon Yang, has lauded India for its remarkable digital and technological transformation over the past decade, ahead of his official visit to the country. This trip, from February 4 to 8, marks Yang's first visit to India as the President of the 79th UN General Assembly.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Yang emphasized India's significant role as the world's largest democracy and the fifth-largest economy. His journey aims to grasp India's priorities and its vision for future multilateralism. Yang intends to interact with Indian leaders and understand how digital innovation has deeply influenced the nation's grassroots.

Moreover, his visit seeks to spotlight India's contributions to sustainable development, particularly through South-South cooperation. Yang is especially focused on seeing India's achievements in digitalization for health, planning visits to establishments like a District Vaccine Store to learn how digital tools have improved service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)