Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays Expands: 1,000 New Rooms by 2026

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd plans to expand its capacity by adding 1,000 rooms by March 2026. The company's expansion aligns with increased demand and government support for tourism, aiming to enhance its offerings across India. New projects and destinations are expected to boost growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:24 IST
Mahindra Holidays Expands: 1,000 New Rooms by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is set to expand its footprint with plans to add 1,000 rooms by March 2026. This expansion is expected to cater to growing demand, says Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat.

The company, which operates the popular Club Mahindra brand with 5,698 rooms across 126 resorts, aims to add 15 new destinations in the next five quarters. The government's focus on developing top tourist destinations and improving connectivity under the Union Budget 2025-26 further bolsters the sector.

In the current fiscal year alone, Mahindra Holidays has added 371 rooms, reflecting a significant expansion rate compared to the previous year. Projects include new greenfield and brownfield developments across several Indian states, with a target to reach 10,000 rooms by FY30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025