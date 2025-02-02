Mahindra Holidays Expands: 1,000 New Rooms by 2026

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is set to expand its footprint with plans to add 1,000 rooms by March 2026. This expansion is expected to cater to growing demand, says Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat.

The company, which operates the popular Club Mahindra brand with 5,698 rooms across 126 resorts, aims to add 15 new destinations in the next five quarters. The government's focus on developing top tourist destinations and improving connectivity under the Union Budget 2025-26 further bolsters the sector.

In the current fiscal year alone, Mahindra Holidays has added 371 rooms, reflecting a significant expansion rate compared to the previous year. Projects include new greenfield and brownfield developments across several Indian states, with a target to reach 10,000 rooms by FY30.

