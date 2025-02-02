IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating Cinema's Brightest Stars

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2024 unveiled its list of nominees for this year's event, highlighting the crème de la crème of the Indian film industry. Light-hearted satire 'Laapataa Ladies' and horror comedies 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank' emerged as frontrunners in multiple categories.

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' dominates with nine nominations, followed by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank' with seven and six nods, respectively. The awards ceremony, celebrating its silver jubilee edition, is scheduled to take place in Jaipur from March 8 to 9.

A prestigious annual event, the IIFA Awards honors cinematic excellence across various categories, including Best Picture, Best Direction, and Best Performance roles. Noteworthy nominees include performances from acclaimed actors like Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan, while music direction accolades see compositions by maestros like Sachin-Jigar and AR Rahman.

