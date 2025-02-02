Left Menu

Parliament to Host Special Screening of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama'

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', a 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film, is set for a special screening at the Indian Parliament. The event, organized by Geek Pictures, will be attended by cultural dignitaries and film industry figures. The film celebrates India's rich heritage and timeless storytelling traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:52 IST
Geek Pictures is organizing a special screening of the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' at the Indian Parliament on February 15.

The screening will include the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of Parliament, and special cultural invitees, according to a press release.

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', originally released in multiple languages in 4K format, highlights India's rich cultural heritage, says Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures.

