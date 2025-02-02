Unveiling the 'Rise and Shine' 2025 Calendar: A Celebration of Arunachal Pradesh's Beauty
The Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Miss India Organization launched the 'Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh 2025' calendar, highlighting the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage. The calendar features Femina Miss India winners and aims to promote the state's allure to a wider audience.
The Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Miss India Organization and the Times Group, has proudly launched the 'Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh 2025' calendar. This initiative pays tribute to the region's breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural history.
Unveiled at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center, the calendar stars Femina Miss India winners, including Nandini Gupta and Shreya Poonja. It represents a blend of stunning natural vistas and the charisma of these celebrated women.
Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik expressed confidence in the calendar's potential to depict Arunachal Pradesh's diversity. The collaboration emphasizes showcasing the state to a broader Indian audience, as praised by Rohit Gopakumar of Times Group.
