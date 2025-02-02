Navigating the Migration Maze: Global Perspectives from 'Border Crossers' Launch

The global challenge of migration took center stage at the launch of journalist-author Bhaskar Roy's book, 'Border Crossers,' with experts evaluating human movement through various lenses.

At Friday's event, former Indian ambassador Meera Shankar discussed the impact of Donald Trump's aggressive stance on undocumented immigrants, linking it to American fears of demographic shifts.

Participants emphasized solutions like development in neighboring countries and formalized work permits. The narrative also explored how the host cultures have benefited from migrants, citing examples like Dr. Ugur Sahin's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)