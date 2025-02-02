Navigating the Migration Maze: Global Perspectives from 'Border Crossers' Launch
The book launch of Bhaskar Roy's 'Border Crossers' delves into global migration issues. Former Indian ambassador Meera Shankar highlighted the impact of U.S. immigration policies under Trump. Discussions stressed the importance of development and formalized work permits as solutions while recognizing the contributions of migrants like Dr. Ugur Sahin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:00 IST
- India
The global challenge of migration took center stage at the launch of journalist-author Bhaskar Roy's book, 'Border Crossers,' with experts evaluating human movement through various lenses.
At Friday's event, former Indian ambassador Meera Shankar discussed the impact of Donald Trump's aggressive stance on undocumented immigrants, linking it to American fears of demographic shifts.
Participants emphasized solutions like development in neighboring countries and formalized work permits. The narrative also explored how the host cultures have benefited from migrants, citing examples like Dr. Ugur Sahin's contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
