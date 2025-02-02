Left Menu

Navigating the Migration Maze: Global Perspectives from 'Border Crossers' Launch

The book launch of Bhaskar Roy's 'Border Crossers' delves into global migration issues. Former Indian ambassador Meera Shankar highlighted the impact of U.S. immigration policies under Trump. Discussions stressed the importance of development and formalized work permits as solutions while recognizing the contributions of migrants like Dr. Ugur Sahin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:00 IST
Navigating the Migration Maze: Global Perspectives from 'Border Crossers' Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The global challenge of migration took center stage at the launch of journalist-author Bhaskar Roy's book, 'Border Crossers,' with experts evaluating human movement through various lenses.

At Friday's event, former Indian ambassador Meera Shankar discussed the impact of Donald Trump's aggressive stance on undocumented immigrants, linking it to American fears of demographic shifts.

Participants emphasized solutions like development in neighboring countries and formalized work permits. The narrative also explored how the host cultures have benefited from migrants, citing examples like Dr. Ugur Sahin's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025