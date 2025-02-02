Left Menu

Reviving Faith: Hotels in Prayagraj Hope for Resurgence Post-Stampede

Following a tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, hotel bookings plummeted as pilgrims feared more chaos. However, local hoteliers are optimistic about a potential surge after the Basant Panchami 'snan', assuring visitors that the situation has normalized and urging them to revisit.

In Prayagraj, hotel bookings faced a drastic dip after a tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela, casting a shadow over the city's hospitality sector. The unfortunate incident on January 29 led to cancellations as visitors refrained from risking another potential chaos.

Sardar Harjeet Singh, president of the Prayagraj Hotel and Restaurant Welfare Association, expressed hope that bookings would pick up after the Basant Panchami 'snan'. Local hoteliers are reaching out directly to potential guests to address fears and assure them that the situation has returned to normal.

Despite the earlier cancellations, Singh and other hoteliers remain hopeful. They are encouraging devotees to visit post-Basant Panchami, when they believe the movement around the city will improve, promising a smoother experience for all visiting pilgrims.

