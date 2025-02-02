Prince Edward Champions Youth Empowerment in India

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has embarked on a significant three-day visit to India, a move aimed at fortifying the enduring ties between the UK and India. His visit includes stops in Mumbai and Delhi, promoting the international award named in honor of his late father, Prince Philip.

The award, introduced in 1956 and known as the International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India, serves as a non-formal educational framework supporting youth to discover their purpose and passion. During his stay, the Duke is set to interact with young award participants, Indian education leaders, business figures, and philanthropists, while attending events spotlighting sports and art.

This visit marks the first official UK royal engagement with India since 2019, underscoring the importance of youth empowerment in nurturing future global citizens. The IAYP continues to play a pivotal role in youth development, having influenced over 150,000 students across 325 Indian educational institutions since 1962.

(With inputs from agencies.)