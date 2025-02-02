Left Menu

Prince Edward Champions Youth Empowerment in India

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, commenced a three-day visit to India to promote the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award. The visit aims to strengthen UK-India relations and showcase non-formal education benefits. Edward will engage with young award participants and leaders in education and business sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has embarked on a significant three-day visit to India, a move aimed at fortifying the enduring ties between the UK and India. His visit includes stops in Mumbai and Delhi, promoting the international award named in honor of his late father, Prince Philip.

The award, introduced in 1956 and known as the International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India, serves as a non-formal educational framework supporting youth to discover their purpose and passion. During his stay, the Duke is set to interact with young award participants, Indian education leaders, business figures, and philanthropists, while attending events spotlighting sports and art.

This visit marks the first official UK royal engagement with India since 2019, underscoring the importance of youth empowerment in nurturing future global citizens. The IAYP continues to play a pivotal role in youth development, having influenced over 150,000 students across 325 Indian educational institutions since 1962.

