Contention and Criticism: The Brewing Controversy in Kerala

The Pinarayi Vijayan government's decision to approve a brewery unit in Palakkad has sparked controversy, facing backlash from both the public and political allies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a coalition partner in the ruling LDF, is pressing for a thorough discussion before proceeding further.

RJD Secretary General Varghese George emphasized the need for an internal review, citing environmental and social concerns, alongside procedural issues such as insufficient front approval. The party's leadership insists that all actions be suspended until these matters are thoroughly evaluated.

Drawing parallels to the resistance against the Coca-Cola plant in Plachimada, the RJD points to increased alcohol consumption and its societal consequences as pressing issues. The state cabinet's decision, now under scrutiny from opposition parties, suggests potential underlying corruption in approving the brewery operated by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd.

