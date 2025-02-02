Ensuring Safety in Maha Kumbh's Final Snan: UP Government's Zero-Error Approach
The Uttar Pradesh government is implementing a zero-error strategy for the Maha Kumbh's final Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami. With an expected five crore pilgrims, extensive security and logistical measures are in place, including Operation Eleven for crowd control and a reinforced medical and transportation infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In response to the crowd crush on January 29, Uttar Pradesh officials on Sunday reiterated their commitment to a 'zero-error' directive for the ongoing Maha Kumbh's final 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The event, anticipating five crore pilgrims, has seen heightened security measures such as 'Operation Eleven' for crowd management, one-way traffic protocols, and increased police presence, particularly on pontoon bridges, to prevent mishaps.
The government has also enhanced medical readiness with over 1,200 personnel and 24-hour alert systems, streamlined transportation with 2,500 buses, and implemented crowd control strategies to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh 2023: Exemplary Preparedness Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Leadership
AI-Powered Management Revolutionizes Maha Kumbh's Crowd Control
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Reverence towards Maha Kumbh Saints
Yogi Adityanath Champions Nature and Unity in Uttar Pradesh Initiatives
Yogi Adityanath Launches Wildlife Initiatives at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park