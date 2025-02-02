Ensuring Safety in Maha Kumbh's Final Snan: UP Government's Zero-Error Approach

In response to the crowd crush on January 29, Uttar Pradesh officials on Sunday reiterated their commitment to a 'zero-error' directive for the ongoing Maha Kumbh's final 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event, anticipating five crore pilgrims, has seen heightened security measures such as 'Operation Eleven' for crowd management, one-way traffic protocols, and increased police presence, particularly on pontoon bridges, to prevent mishaps.

The government has also enhanced medical readiness with over 1,200 personnel and 24-hour alert systems, streamlined transportation with 2,500 buses, and implemented crowd control strategies to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)