Ensuring Safety in Maha Kumbh's Final Snan: UP Government's Zero-Error Approach

The Uttar Pradesh government is implementing a zero-error strategy for the Maha Kumbh's final Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami. With an expected five crore pilgrims, extensive security and logistical measures are in place, including Operation Eleven for crowd control and a reinforced medical and transportation infrastructure.

Updated: 02-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:05 IST
  • India

In response to the crowd crush on January 29, Uttar Pradesh officials on Sunday reiterated their commitment to a 'zero-error' directive for the ongoing Maha Kumbh's final 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event, anticipating five crore pilgrims, has seen heightened security measures such as 'Operation Eleven' for crowd management, one-way traffic protocols, and increased police presence, particularly on pontoon bridges, to prevent mishaps.

The government has also enhanced medical readiness with over 1,200 personnel and 24-hour alert systems, streamlined transportation with 2,500 buses, and implemented crowd control strategies to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for devotees.

