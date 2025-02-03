Left Menu

Sacred Waters: Maha Kumbh's Historic ‘Amrit Snan’

The Maha Kumbh hosts its third 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, attracting millions for spiritual cleansing. Enhanced security follows a past tragedy, as rituals occur in a structured order at the holy rivers. A rare 'Triveni Yog' makes this Kumbh Mela auspicious, expected to draw extensive participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 05:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Yatra witnessed its third grand 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees seeking spiritual cleansing through a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. Devotees, including ash-smeared Nagas from various akharas, embarked on their ceremonial journey at dawn.

By early morning, 16.58 lakh devotees participated in the holy bath, swelling the overall number since January 13 to an astounding 34.97 crore, according to state officials. This figure comprises 10 lakh kalpvasis and 6.58 pilgrims, with the Uttar Pradesh government anticipating five crore pilgrims on Monday.

Determined to avoid mishaps like the previous stampede on 'Mauni Amavasya', the state reinforced security measures. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected arrangements as additional personnel ensured a seamless event. The akharas followed a predetermined sequence for the holy dip, marking a spiritual ritual amplified by a rare 'Triveni Yog'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

