Jimmy Carter Posthumously Wins Fourth Grammy for Best Audiobook Narration

In a striking moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the late US President Jimmy Carter has been posthumously honored with his fourth Grammy Award for best audiobook narration. The accolade was given for his work on 'Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration.' This notable win, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, marks Carter's fourth Grammy victory.

Released in August 2024, just weeks before what would have been Carter's 100th birthday, the album includes a collection of folk tunes and Sunday school teachings from the former president. Unfortunately, Carter passed away on December 29, a few days before the event. Jason Carter, his grandson, accepted the award, delivering a touching tribute to his grandfather's enduring influence.

My grandfather was incredibly significant to me," Jason said, noting, "In these recent weeks, we have experienced a tremendous outpouring of affection from around the world. I want to express that encapsulating his words this way is truly exceptional," reported The Hollywood Reporter. He also credited Kabir Sehgal, who was pivotal in the album's production, with instrumental arrangements.

Kabir has long been a cherished figure within our family," Jason remarked, highlighting Sehgal's substantial involvement in the audiobook's creation. The emotional occasion also provided an opportunity to thank other key contributors, such as Jon Batiste, LeAnn Rimes, and Darius Rucker.

Jason extended his gratitude to the Maranatha Baptist Church congregation, where his grandfather taught Sunday school for the better part of five decades. "This feels incredibly personal," he said, "Thank you to everyone at the Carter Center; we deeply appreciate it," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With this Grammy win, Carter surpasses Maya Angelou's record for most Grammy victories in the audiobook category. Previous wins include 'Faith - A Journey For All' (2018), 'A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety' (2015), and 'Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis' (2005). Carter accrued nine Grammy nominations throughout his life.

Carter's triumph comes amid intense competition from nominees such as Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, George Clinton, and Guy Oldfield. The Grammy awards, in their 67th edition, were hosted by Trevor Noah and streamed live from Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, with additional streaming on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel and Disney Plus Hotstar in India. (ANI)

