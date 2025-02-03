A Legacy in Sound: Jimmy Carter's Posthumous Grammy Triumph

Former US president Jimmy Carter has posthumously received his fourth Grammy Award for his contributions in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category. The late president was honored for 'Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,' a collection of his Sunday School lessons.

Jimmy Carter, a celebrated figure for his political and personal achievements, was nominated alongside renowned musicians and artists, ultimately triumphing with his final recorded work. The award was accepted by Jason Carter, his grandson, who described the honor as an enduring testament to Carter's love for music.

If Carter had won the Grammy while still alive, he would have been the oldest recipient at 100. The category also saw competition from Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, while emphasizing Carter's significant influence on both politics and the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)