Lady Gaga Stuns in Vivienne Westwood at 2025 Grammys

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 2025 Grammy Awards in a Vivienne Westwood gown and vintage Tiffany necklace. She attended with fiancé Michael Polansky and was nominated for two awards. The event was hosted by Trevor Noah and streamed live, offering an exciting lineup of competing artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:13 IST
Lady Gaga (Photo/Instagram/@recordingacademy). Image Credit: ANI
Lady Gaga captivated the audience at the 2025 Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena, by proving yet again why she is hailed as a fashion trendsetter. The 'Bad Romance' singer graced the red carpet in a mesmerizing all-black Vivienne Westwood gown that drew admiration from all quarters.

Gaga's long-sleeve, corseted ensemble showcased her distinctive style and elegance. Adding a layer of history and sophistication to her attire, she adorned a vintage Tiffany necklace from the 1930s, featuring a striking tourmaline centerpiece that made its red carpet debut. This choice of accessory perfectly complemented her ensemble, nodding to timeless glamour.

While Lady Gaga walked the red carpet solo, her fiancé, Michael Polansky, accompanied her inside the venue, as documented by E! News. The couple, together for three years, celebrated their engagement last year. Gaga, who was nominated for two Grammys for 'Die With a Smile,' a collaboration with Bruno Mars, expressed high spirits despite facing fierce competition from music titans like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Hosting the awards was Trevor Noah, with the event being streamed live worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

