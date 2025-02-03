Music's Elite Shine at the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards once again served as the pinnacle event for the music industry, honoring incredible talents such as Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé took home the Best Country Album award for 'Cowboy Carter,' further cementing her legacy as the most nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 nods.

Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' earned him several accolades, affirming his dominance in the rap category. New artist Chappell Roan was also recognized, winning the Best New Artist award. Sabrina Carpenter dazzled with the Best Pop Solo Performance for her track 'Espresso,' claiming her first Grammy.

Trevor Noah continued his role as host for the fifth consecutive year, bringing charm and wit to the ceremony. The prestigious event was aired live on CBS and Paramount+, drawing audiences worldwide to celebrate a night of music's finest.

(With inputs from agencies.)