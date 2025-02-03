Left Menu

Music's Elite Shine at the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards celebrated top artists, including Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé set a record with 99 nominations, winning Best Country Album. Highlights include Kendrick Lamar’s multiple wins for 'Not Like Us,' Sabrina Carpenter's Pop Solo Performance victory, and new artist award for Chappell Roan. Trevor Noah hosted the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:12 IST
Music's Elite Shine at the Grammy Awards
  • Country:
  • United States

The Grammy Awards once again served as the pinnacle event for the music industry, honoring incredible talents such as Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé took home the Best Country Album award for 'Cowboy Carter,' further cementing her legacy as the most nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 nods.

Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' earned him several accolades, affirming his dominance in the rap category. New artist Chappell Roan was also recognized, winning the Best New Artist award. Sabrina Carpenter dazzled with the Best Pop Solo Performance for her track 'Espresso,' claiming her first Grammy.

Trevor Noah continued his role as host for the fifth consecutive year, bringing charm and wit to the ceremony. The prestigious event was aired live on CBS and Paramount+, drawing audiences worldwide to celebrate a night of music's finest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025