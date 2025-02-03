Left Menu

Chappell Roan's Grammy Triumph: A New Voice in Pop

Chappell Roan won the 2025 Best New Artist Grammy, surpassing nominees like Sabrina Carpenter. Known for her unique pop style and advocacy for artist rights, she gained fame with hits like 'Pink Pony Club.' Celebrated at events and festivals, Roan openly addresses LGBTQ+ themes in her music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:39 IST
Chappell Roan's Grammy Triumph: A New Voice in Pop
Chappell Roan

In a breakthrough moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan was announced as the winner of the Best New Artist category. This accolade was fiercely contested, with Roan overtaking fellow nominees including popular sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

Sporting her iconic drag-inspired makeup and a striking yellow cone hat, Roan took the stage, where she made a compelling plea for the music industry to ensure fair compensation for artists. She recollected her journey from being signed as a minor to the struggles she faced when dropped by her record label.

The Missouri-born singer-songwriter captivated audiences with her distinct blend of 1980s pop, disco, and techno-pop. Her hit "Pink Pony Club" eventually topped charts, despite releasing four years prior. Roan, openly queer, uses her platform to advocate LGBTQ+ rights, feminism, and drag culture empowerment in her music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025