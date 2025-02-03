Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Shine at Grammys Amid Fierce Competition

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars added another accolade to their impressive portfolios at Sunday night's Grammy Awards by winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their chart-topping track 'Die With a Smile,' as reported by Billboard. Their success came amidst stiff competition from prominent figures like Beyonce, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Bruno Mars expressed gratitude and acknowledged Lady Gaga's significant influence in the music industry, saying, 'Gaga, it's an honor to be part of your musical legacy. I believe this song was a gift from above for us to perform together.'

Gaga, lauding Mars as an exceptional musician, emphasized the visibility and rights of the LGBTQ+ community, stating, 'Trans people are not invisible. They deserve love and recognition.' The duo earlier performed 'California Dreamin'' in tribute to wildfire victims and debuted Gaga's new track 'Abracadabra.'

