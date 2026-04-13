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Iran Open to Talks: Conditions and Challenges

Iran has expressed willingness to engage in further peace talks with the United States, contingent on the US not making 'unlawful' demands and adhering to Tehran's conditions, according to Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali. The statement follows inconclusive talks in Islamabad, highlighting ongoing tensions and the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:52 IST
Iran Open to Talks: Conditions and Challenges
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Iranian officials have signaled openness to continuing peace discussions with the United States, with the stipulation that no 'unlawful demands' are made, and Iranian terms are considered, according to envoy Mohammad Fathali.

In a statement following inconclusive negotiations held in Islamabad, Fathali emphasized Iran's readiness for future talks if their conditions are respected by the US. This comes amid growing tensions and concerns over the security of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains is part of its territorial waters.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Iranian ports, Fathali underscored Iran's capabilities and called for mutual understanding due to a shared destiny with India in the turbulent West Asia region.

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