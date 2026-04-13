Iran Open to Talks: Conditions and Challenges

Iranian officials have signaled openness to continuing peace discussions with the United States, with the stipulation that no 'unlawful demands' are made, and Iranian terms are considered, according to envoy Mohammad Fathali.

In a statement following inconclusive negotiations held in Islamabad, Fathali emphasized Iran's readiness for future talks if their conditions are respected by the US. This comes amid growing tensions and concerns over the security of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains is part of its territorial waters.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Iranian ports, Fathali underscored Iran's capabilities and called for mutual understanding due to a shared destiny with India in the turbulent West Asia region.