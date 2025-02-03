Bhojshala: A Heritage of Dispute and Devotion
Bhojshala, a medieval monument claimed by both Hindus and Muslims, was the focus of Basant Panchami celebrations amidst heavy security. The site, under legal scrutiny, saw a four-day Hindu festival. A related Supreme Court case involving an ASI report is set for hearing this month.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, devotees gathered at Bhojshala, a medieval monument claimed by Hindu and Muslim communities, to offer prayers in celebration of Basant Panchami. The site, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, witnessed heightened security due to the ongoing dispute over its religious affiliation.
Hindus assert that Bhojshala is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims identify it as Kamal Maula Mosque. The controversy surrounding this 11th-century ASI-protected monument led to a scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) following directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case concerning Bhojshala later this month, after Hindu petitioners requested the apex court to lift a stay preventing actions based on the ASI report. The report, submitted last July, spans over 2,000 pages and remains a pivotal element of ongoing legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
