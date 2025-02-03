Left Menu

Remote Work Trailblazer: Nadia Harris' Global Journey

Nadia Harris, a dynamic 'remote work advocate,' shares her journey of embracing remote work even before it became a global trend amid COVID-19. Harris, who speaks five languages, works internationally helping companies adopt remote and hybrid models, challenging the traditional 9-5 work structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Nadia Harris, known for her role as a 'remote work advocate,' brings a wealth of international experience to her mission. With a proficiency in five languages and a career spanning multiple countries, Harris has become a prominent figure in advocating for flexible work arrangements.

Speaking at the Global Labour Market Conference, Harris highlighted the challenges and triumphs of championing remote work. Despite skepticism, she believes in modernizing the workplace model to fit the digital era, allowing employees worldwide to work for top companies regardless of location.

Harris, who recounts early days of disbelief in remote work, reflects on her journey from government sectors to becoming a digital nomad. She continues to promote her cause through social media, asserting that remote work is essential to her professional existence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

