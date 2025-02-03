Prabhas Unveils Divine Guardian Role in 'Kannappa'

Telugu cinema sensation Prabhas has unveiled the first glimpse of his character, Rudra, in the upcoming film 'Kannappa'. The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and is set for an April 25, 2025 release.

Prabhas shared his first-look poster on Instagram, revealing his character as 'The Divine Guardian' Rudra. The film promises to take audiences on a timeless adventure of devotion, sacrifice, and love.

The movie, also featuring actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar, marks Kumar's Telugu cinema debut. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it is produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, and will be released in multiple languages.

