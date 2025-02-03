Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show remains an iconic element of the NFL's annual event, with its reputation as America's most-watched musical performance. This year, all eyes will be on Kendrick Lamar, the celebrated rapper with 22 Grammy Awards to his name, as he takes the stage during the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Joining Lamar for the halftime spectacle is singer-songwriter SZA, adding further star power to an already highly anticipated performance. Lamar, known for his debut album "Section.80" and his impressive tally of number-one singles, will make history as the first solo rapper to headline the halftime show. The performance will have creative direction from seasoned director Hamish Hamilton.

Sponsorship transitions from Pepsi to Apple Music mark a new chapter, with the streaming giant taking over since 2023. Scheduled for a start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9, the breathtaking show is set to air live on FOX and FOX Deportes, while streaming simultaneously on Tubi.

