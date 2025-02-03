Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show
The upcoming Super Bowl 2025 halftime show will feature Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, marking him as the first solo rapper to lead the event. Lamar, who has earned numerous accolades, will be joined by SZA. The show is sponsored by Apple Music and continues a legacy of iconic performances.
The Super Bowl halftime show remains an iconic element of the NFL's annual event, with its reputation as America's most-watched musical performance. This year, all eyes will be on Kendrick Lamar, the celebrated rapper with 22 Grammy Awards to his name, as he takes the stage during the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Joining Lamar for the halftime spectacle is singer-songwriter SZA, adding further star power to an already highly anticipated performance. Lamar, known for his debut album "Section.80" and his impressive tally of number-one singles, will make history as the first solo rapper to headline the halftime show. The performance will have creative direction from seasoned director Hamish Hamilton.
Sponsorship transitions from Pepsi to Apple Music mark a new chapter, with the streaming giant taking over since 2023. Scheduled for a start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9, the breathtaking show is set to air live on FOX and FOX Deportes, while streaming simultaneously on Tubi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taylor Swift to Present at 67th Grammy Awards Amid Record-Breaking Nominations
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Beyoncé Triumphs at Grammy Awards: An Ode to Los Angeles
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars to Honor Wildfire Victims at Grammy Awards
Music's Biggest Night: Highlights from the 67th Grammy Awards