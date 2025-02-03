Left Menu

Lisa Mishra Joins Ed Sheeran on the Delhi-NCR Stage

Singer Lisa Mishra is set to perform alongside global icon Ed Sheeran in Delhi-NCR, marking a pivotal moment in her career. Her excitement reflects a dream fulfilled and a step forward in her artistic journey. Sheeran, who recently performed in Pune, looks forward to returning to India.

Singer Lisa Mishra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Lisa Mishra is poised to share the stage with global sensation Ed Sheeran at an upcoming concert in Delhi-NCR. Lisa expressed her exhilaration, calling this collaboration a 'dream come true' and highlighting Sheeran as a major influence in her musical career.

Lisa anticipates this opportunity as a landmark event in her journey, expressing gratitude for the support she has garnered over the years. She hinted at surprising fans with unreleased music, emphasizing the passion and dedication that have fueled her musical path.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's performance is scheduled for February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground. The singer, who recently thrilled audiences in Pune, expressed eagerness to explore new cities in India, having previously performed in Mumbai twice. He shared his appreciation for the vibrant culture and audience in India and is excited to expand his experience in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

