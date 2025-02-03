Lisa Mishra Joins Ed Sheeran on the Delhi-NCR Stage
Singer Lisa Mishra is set to perform alongside global icon Ed Sheeran in Delhi-NCR, marking a pivotal moment in her career. Her excitement reflects a dream fulfilled and a step forward in her artistic journey. Sheeran, who recently performed in Pune, looks forward to returning to India.
- Country:
- India
Singer Lisa Mishra is poised to share the stage with global sensation Ed Sheeran at an upcoming concert in Delhi-NCR. Lisa expressed her exhilaration, calling this collaboration a 'dream come true' and highlighting Sheeran as a major influence in her musical career.
Lisa anticipates this opportunity as a landmark event in her journey, expressing gratitude for the support she has garnered over the years. She hinted at surprising fans with unreleased music, emphasizing the passion and dedication that have fueled her musical path.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's performance is scheduled for February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground. The singer, who recently thrilled audiences in Pune, expressed eagerness to explore new cities in India, having previously performed in Mumbai twice. He shared his appreciation for the vibrant culture and audience in India and is excited to expand his experience in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ed Sheeran
- Lisa Mishra
- Delhi-NCR
- concert
- performance
- music
- India
- Leisure Valley
- Pune
- artistic journey
ALSO READ
Global Powerhouses Gear Up for WEF 2025: India Shines in Davos
Global Spotlight on India's Economic Policies at Davos
Bollywood Drama, British Loss, and Rocking India
Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai police.
Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' Concert: A Spectacle of Sound and Light in India