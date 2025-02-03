New York Fashion Week Returns: Luxury Labels and Viral Moments Await

New York Fashion Week kicks off the month-long catwalk season on Thursday, heralding the return of several luxury labels to the fashion scene. Running from February 6-11, this leg of the autumn-winter 2025 calendar will see big names like Calvin Klein Collection, under the new direction of Veronica Leoni, Christopher John Rogers, and Norma Kamali make a much-anticipated return after absences.

Calvin Klein Collection, which last graced the runway at New York Fashion Week in September 2018, is back with its first show under Leoni's vision. The brand, renamed Calvin Klein 205W39NYC in 2017, is set to present a fresh perspective that industry insiders are keenly watching. Fashion News Editor Aaron Royce notes the spotlight on New York-based designers who have gained traction, mentioning Thom Browne, Luar, and Collina Strada among them.

This year, around 60 labels will showcase their designs across various venues throughout the city, marking a departure from a previously centralized location. In addition to the fashion, the event is expected to feature viral moments, with celebrities in attendance or even partaking in catwalk performances. The week highlights a growing trend of social media's power in democratizing access to the industry. The event will conclude with notable shows, including Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith, and Thom Browne before the fashion caravan continues to London, Milan, and Paris.

