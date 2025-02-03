A Time-Tested Partnership: India and Russia's Enduring Diplomatic Legacy

In a testament to enduring diplomatic bonds, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hailed the relationship between India and Russia as a model of cooperation for the globe. He highlighted the deep-rooted and historic ties between the two countries during a meeting with a Russian Parliamentary delegation on Monday.

Birla applauded Russia on its successful chairing of the BRICS in 2024 and spoke of the significance of parliamentary exchanges in fortifying ties. He also provided insights into India's Parliamentary Committee System, noting its role in detailed scrutiny of issues beyond the constraints of the larger House.

Reflecting on India's 75-year Republic journey, Birla emphasized constitutional progress and cooperation between Indian and Russian Parliaments. He said these interactions on platforms like the Inter-Parliamentary Union have strengthened their Strategic Partnership, marked by mutual trust and cultural exchanges.

