Skyrocketing Prices at COP30: Lodging Costs in Belem Raise Eyebrows

Nine months before COP30, the UN climate summit slated to take place in Brazil's Belem, there are growing concerns over skyrocketing lodging prices. Property owners, emboldened by high demand amid a housing shortage, are charging exorbitant rates for accommodations, reaching five-digit figures even for cramped rooms.

In Belem, typically affordable, Booking.com lists a flat for $15,266 – a significant jump from the usual $158. On Airbnb, shared rooms in nearby Ananindeua are fetching $9,320 per day. Local architect and influencer Renato Balaguer jokingly called the prices 'captivity for gringos' in a viral post.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, keen on emphasizing Brazil's environmental stewardship, praises hosting COP30 in the Amazon. However, the inflated costs are causing attendees to reconsider, prompting inquiries about the city's capacity for the influx of 50,000 expected visitors. The Brazilian government plans to offer more lodging options, including cruise ships, public schools, and new hotels.

