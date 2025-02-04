Hina Khan Shares Her Determined Fight Against Stage Three Breast Cancer

Actor Hina Khan, renowned for her roles in popular Indian television series, candidly shared her personal battle with stage three breast cancer on World Cancer Day. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Khan highlighted the critical importance of initiating treatment promptly after diagnosis.

Hina expressed gratitude towards government healthcare initiatives like "Ayushman Bharat" that facilitate timely medical care for cancer patients. "When I was diagnosed, my treatment started within 2-3 days, thanks to these programs," she stated, acknowledging the crucial role of such initiatives at Tata Memorial Hospital and other institutions.

First revealing her diagnosis to fans in June last year, Hina used Instagram to communicate directly with her followers, famously known as "Hinaholics." Despite facing a challenging situation, she shared her determination and optimism, asking for privacy and support. "I am committed and focused on overcoming this disease with the love and blessings of everyone," she declared.

