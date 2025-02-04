Left Menu

Fiery Testimonies: A$AP Rocky's Trial Drama Unfolds

A key witness, A$AP Relli, testified that A$AP Rocky fired a real gun at him in 2021, contradicting the defense's claim of a fake gun. The tense courtroom drama saw Relli express frustration and anger. Rocky, facing felony assault charges, denies the accusations.

The trial of rapper A$AP Rocky has taken a dramatic turn as a primary witness testified in a Los Angeles courtroom. The witness, A$AP Relli, alleges that Rocky fired a real gun at him, a claim the defense contests, arguing the rapper only used a starter pistol firing blanks.

Relli's testimony was marked by frustration and confrontation with the defense lawyers, prompting him to express his ire in the courtroom. He maintained his assertion that no one involved in the 2021 incident mentioned the gun being fake until Rocky's trial commenced.

The courtroom saw further friction with testimonies about alleged attempts by Relli to halt criminal proceedings in exchange for money, a claim presented through recorded phone calls. The trial continues to unravel with Rocky pleading not guilty to two assault charges that could result in a 24-year prison sentence if convicted.

