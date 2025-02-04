Left Menu

Navigating Pain and Pursuing Dreams: A Journey of Resilience

Suvir Saran shares a personal reflection on his battle with chronic pain and the profound moments of struggle. He explores the worthiness of life amidst suffering and draws hope from the dreams and relationships that anchor him, urging others facing despair to hold on to love and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:02 IST
Artwork by Suvir Saran. Image Credit: ANI
By Suvir Saran. Is it worth it? This question haunts me like a predator—always lingering, especially during moments when pain becomes intolerable and my body feels trapped. Pain isn't merely a feeling; it's a tyrant, a thief stealing my movement, ease, sleep, and even breath. It's been my lifelong companion, intertwined with my bones, bonding with my joints like an unwanted shadow.

Yet, the question persists: Is it worth it? Each time I answer differently, never fully trusting my response. Pain has often tempted me with escape, imagining a peaceful surrender to water or the vast sky—to disappear without traces. But then, the thought of affecting others, like the driver with his own life and dreams, pulls me back to reality. How dare I let my nightmare engulf theirs?

As I stand on my 45th-floor balcony, gazing at the city I adore, I'm reminded of those I'd leave behind: Sunita, my mother and rock, and my family—my siblings, their families, my friends, my companions. They are my solace, my reason to persevere. And the dreams keep me going—the ambition to model for fashion icons, to cook at my beloved restaurants in Mumbai, Pune, and Goa, to reignite my love for singing. Each dream is a part of the life I'm still living.

