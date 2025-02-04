Trinamool Push for 'Bangla': A Cultural Identity Quest

The Trinamool Congress has renewed its demand for renaming the state of West Bengal to 'Bangla', asserting that such a change aligns with the region's cultural heritage. Party MP Ritabrata Banerjee highlighted this issue in the Rajya Sabha, noting that the West Bengal Assembly had already passed a resolution in favor of the change back in July 2018. Despite this, the central government has yet to give its nod.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has communicated the significance of this rechristening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that it would resonate with the state's historical fabric and the aspirations of its residents. The remnants of the 1947 partition, where Bengal was divided into West Bengal and East Pakistan, have remained long after East Pakistan became the independent nation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Banerjee cited past examples of city name changes such as Bombay to Mumbai and Calcutta to Kolkata, emphasizing the importance of honoring the people's mandate. As discussions continue, other issues raised in parliament included demands for national festival status for Bali Jatra, ethanol benefits for consumers, and measures for water conservation and climate-resilient agriculture.

