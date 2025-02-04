Left Menu

Cheetah Boom: KNP Welcomes New Cubs in Madhya Pradesh

Cheetah Veera at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to two cubs, increasing the population to 26 cheetahs. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the boost in tourism and employment. The conservation effort follows the intercontinental introduction of Namibian cheetahs by Prime Minister Modi in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:05 IST
Cheetah Veera, residing at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, has given birth to two cubs, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

With these recent additions, the park now hosts a total of 26 cheetahs, comprising 14 cubs. Celebrating this milestone, Yadav shared his enthusiasm, noting that Madhya Pradesh continues to enhance its reputation as the 'land of cheetahs'.

This development not only aids conservation efforts but also bolsters local tourism and employment opportunities. In 2022, a historic translocation project introduced eight Namibian cheetahs to KNP, marking their return after seven decades of absence due to hunting and habitat degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

