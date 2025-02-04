Left Menu

Stampede Controversy: Managing the Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The Maha Kumbh stampede, which resulted in 30 deaths, is at the center of a political controversy. BJP MP Hema Malini claims the incident is exaggerated, while opposition leaders demand accountability and transparency from the government. The tragedy continues to spark debate in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:42 IST
Stampede Controversy: Managing the Maha Kumbh Tragedy
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh stampede, which claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals and injured 60, was labeled 'exaggerated' by BJP MP Hema Malini. She insists the event was well-managed despite the tragedy occurring on Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in the Hindu calendar.

Malini, who participated in the religious gathering and took a ceremonial dip during the Kumbh, criticized opposition claims that the government was concealing the true scale of the deaths. She stated that it's the opposition's 'job to say wrong things' as tensions around the incident continued in Parliament.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the government of mismanagement. They demanded full disclosure of the deceased and accountability for the stampede, while the ruling BJP hinted at uncovering a conspiracy behind the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025