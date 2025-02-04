Stampede Controversy: Managing the Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The Maha Kumbh stampede, which claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals and injured 60, was labeled 'exaggerated' by BJP MP Hema Malini. She insists the event was well-managed despite the tragedy occurring on Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in the Hindu calendar.

Malini, who participated in the religious gathering and took a ceremonial dip during the Kumbh, criticized opposition claims that the government was concealing the true scale of the deaths. She stated that it's the opposition's 'job to say wrong things' as tensions around the incident continued in Parliament.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the government of mismanagement. They demanded full disclosure of the deceased and accountability for the stampede, while the ruling BJP hinted at uncovering a conspiracy behind the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)