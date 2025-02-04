Left Menu

Consent Clause Proposed to Prevent Politically-Motivated Return of Awards

A parliamentary committee recommends obtaining the recipient's consent before conferring national cultural awards to prevent their return for political reasons. The report suggests a signed undertaking before awarding and advocates exploring Corporate Social Responsibility funds for cultural preservation.

A parliamentary committee has made significant recommendations regarding national awards conferred by cultural institutions, advocating for a recipient's consent to prevent politically motivated returns.

The committee suggests the implementation of a signed undertaking before awards are granted, ensuring recipients cannot return honors due to political disagreements.

Furthermore, the panel recommends leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility funds to support cultural preservation and development, encouraging amendments to legislation for obligatory CSR fund allocation to culture.

