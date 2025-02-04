Left Menu

Crisis in Ayodhya: Temple Head's Health Woes

Mahant Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple, is in critical condition at SGPGI following a brain stroke. At 85, with diabetes and hypertension, he is under close supervision. Das, notable for his leadership since the Babri Masjid demolition, remains a valuable spiritual figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:20 IST
Mahant Satyendra Das, the head priest of the revered Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, continues to battle for his life after suffering a severe brain stroke. He is currently receiving medical care at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

The 85-year-old priest was transferred to SGPGI on Sunday following initial treatment after the stroke. He is diabetic and hypertensive, contributing to the critical nature of his condition. Despite stable vital signs, physicians are keeping a close watch in the Neurology ICU.

Das, who assumed his role shortly before the historic demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, has dedicated his life to spiritual service since age 20. Known for his accessibility, he remains a prominent voice among Ayodhya's spiritual leaders, frequently sought for commentary about the temple and the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

