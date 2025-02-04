Left Menu

Bollywood Meets Speed: DSBK Middle East Championship Rocks Dubai

The DSBK Middle East Championship at Dubai Autodrome merged Bollywood glamour with superbike racing. Celebrities participated in high-speed action, entertaining visitors with unique racing experiences and comprehensive family activities. With goals to promote motorsport culture, the event also announced two new initiatives: the region's first superbike academy and community engagement projects.

Updated: 04-02-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:05 IST
The Dubai Autodrome was transformed into a high-octane playground as the DSBK Middle East Championship brought together speed and glamour on February 2nd, 2025. For the first time, Bollywood stars traded their glittering attires for racing suits, thrilling the audience with a spectacle of velocity and celebrity.

Attracting not just superbike enthusiasts but also fans of tinsel town charmers like Vivek Oberoi and Arbaaz Khan, the event quickly became the talk of the UAE. With participation from teams such as BNW and VME, the DSBK Racing Championship showcased intense racing and offered engaging activities like meet-and-greets and live DJ performances. This unique blend of entertainment and racing excitement has cemented its place in the region's motorsport scene.

Beyond the races, the event saw the announcement of the DSBK Racing Academy, the UAE’s premier superbike training institution, aiming to cultivate future racing talents. The founders emphasized their mission to nurture a motorsport community, extending the experience beyond the racetrack to include both education and recreational participation for all enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

