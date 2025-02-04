Isha Ambani Welcomes Gayatri Yadav as Reliance's New Marketing Chief

In a significant move by Reliance Industries Limited, Isha Ambani has announced the appointment of Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as the new Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives in the Chairman's Office.

Yadav, who previously served at Peak XV Partners, is credited with pivotal contributions to branding and growth strategies. Her track record includes substantial achievements in brand-building, digital marketing, and consumer market expertise.

Isha Ambani expressed confidence in Yadav's ability to bring a fresh perspective to Reliance. Yadav is expected to collaborate closely with top leaders to drive innovation and strengthen the company's leadership position, setting new industry benchmarks through world-class marketing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)