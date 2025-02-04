Left Menu

Isha Ambani Welcomes Gayatri Yadav as Reliance's New Marketing Chief

Reliance Industries Limited appoints Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as Group Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Strategic Initiatives at Chairman's Office. Isha Ambani lauds Yadav's marketing expertise from Peak XV Partners, highlighting her experience in brand-building and digital platforms. Yadav aims to enhance brand impact and drive innovation at Reliance.

In a significant move by Reliance Industries Limited, Isha Ambani has announced the appointment of Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as the new Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives in the Chairman's Office.

Yadav, who previously served at Peak XV Partners, is credited with pivotal contributions to branding and growth strategies. Her track record includes substantial achievements in brand-building, digital marketing, and consumer market expertise.

Isha Ambani expressed confidence in Yadav's ability to bring a fresh perspective to Reliance. Yadav is expected to collaborate closely with top leaders to drive innovation and strengthen the company's leadership position, setting new industry benchmarks through world-class marketing practices.

