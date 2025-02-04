In response to recent speculation, the Scottish government has firmly denied any intention to ban cats. This clarification was necessitated by a report from independent experts that labeled domestic cats as a potential threat to Scotland's wildlife, prompting calls for containment measures.

First Minister John Swinney addressed the media, emphasizing that the government is not planning to impose any bans or restrictions on feline pets. Swinney reassured cat owners that the administration remains feline-friendly and will explore balanced solutions that protect both domestic cats and Scottish wildlife.

Reactions across the country have been vocal, with the Cats Protection charity advocating practical approaches. They suggest keeping cats indoors during dawn and dusk to mitigate their impact on endangered species. With a significant portion of Scottish households owning cats, the government faces pressure to preserve this cherished aspect of national life.

(With inputs from agencies.)