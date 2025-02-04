Singapore's Tourist Boom: 16.5 Million Visitors Highlight Growth

Singapore saw a significant influx of international visitors, with numbers reaching 16.5 million, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) reported. Among these, 1.09 million visitors hailed from India, positioning it as one of the top source markets alongside China and Indonesia.

The growth trajectory is attributed to various factors, including a 30-day mutual visa exemption with Mainland China and enhanced air connectivity. Additionally, Singapore's dynamic calendar of lifestyle events and family-friendly attractions bolstered its appeal across diverse traveller segments.

Looking forward, the STB is optimistic about sustaining this upward trend through 2025, coinciding with 60 years of diplomatic relations with India. The board plans to launch initiatives to further solidify cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)