Sean 'Diddy' Combs was hospitalized from a Brooklyn federal facility for an MRI due to knee issues. This occurred secretly to avoid speculation. Combs faces severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, which he denies. His trial is set for May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:56 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hospitalised Amid Legal Tumult
Sean 'Diddy' Combs (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was unexpectedly transferred to a hospital last week from a federal detention center in Brooklyn, according to The New York Post. Sources revealed that Combs underwent an MRI due to longstanding knee issues, aggravated since his participation in the New York Marathon.

The late-night medical visit was discreetly planned to prevent gossip among other inmates and staff, a source noted. After the MRI, Combs was promptly returned to his cell, avoiding an overnight stay. A spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on individual medical care or movement within the custody system.

Authorities were preemptively informed to maintain order, fearing potential leaks could trigger unrest. Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center since December 3, pending trial for serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Despite accusations of exploiting women and running Bad Boy Records as a 'criminal enterprise', Combs has refuted all allegations. His trial is scheduled for May 5, as per ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

