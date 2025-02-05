Left Menu

The Legacy of Aga Khan: A Philanthropic Horse Racing Mogul

The Aga Khan, a spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and successful horse racing mogul, passed away in Lisbon at 88. Known for his luxurious lifestyle, he invested millions in global development through the Aga Khan Development Network. His influence spanned various sectors, bridging cultural and religious divides globally.

The Aga Khan, a prominent leader in the development world and a symbol of success in horse racing, has passed away at the age of 88 in Lisbon, as confirmed by the Aga Khan Development Network.

A known figure for his substantial wealth, the Aga Khan was renowned in the racehorse community, owning champions like Shergar. Despite his affluent lifestyle marked by private jets and enormous wealth estimates, he dedicated significant resources to humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Born Prince Shah Karim Al Husseini, he became the Ismaili Muslims' spiritual leader at 20, following his grandfather's will. His philanthropic legacy includes the creation of the Aga Khan Development Network, which works on improving education and infrastructure across Asia and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

