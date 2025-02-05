Goa's Special Trains Offer: Free Journey to Maha Kumbh

The Goa government has announced a generous initiative, organizing three special trains offering free travel for devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Departing from Margao railway station, the first train will set off on February 6. The other scheduled departures will occur on February 13 and 21, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

State Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai has assured passengers of free food and travel during the 34-hour journey. Upon arrival, devotees must arrange their own accommodation. The initiative falls under the Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana.

