Left Menu

Goa's Special Trains Offer: Free Journey to Maha Kumbh

The Goa government has organized three free special trains for devotees journeying to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Departing from Margao, these trains will each carry around 1,000 passengers and cover travel and food expenses. The initiative falls under the Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:34 IST
Goa's Special Trains Offer: Free Journey to Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has announced a generous initiative, organizing three special trains offering free travel for devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Departing from Margao railway station, the first train will set off on February 6. The other scheduled departures will occur on February 13 and 21, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

State Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai has assured passengers of free food and travel during the 34-hour journey. Upon arrival, devotees must arrange their own accommodation. The initiative falls under the Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025