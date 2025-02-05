Musical Legends Unite: A.R. Rahman Meets Ed Sheeran in Chennai

In a memorable meeting of musical greats, A.R. Rahman and his son, A.R. Ameen, recently met British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Chennai. This encounter occurred just before Sheeran's highly anticipated performance at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam.

Both Ameen and Sheeran documented the meeting on their respective Instagram pages. Ameen shared snapshots of the gathering tagged with heart emoticons, while Sheeran posted a video featuring him singing his hit love song 'Perfect' alongside students from Rahman's KM College of Music & Technology.

The British artist is currently touring India as part of 'The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour.' The tour includes various unique experiences, such as receiving a head massage in Chennai, which Sheeran humorously shared with fans on his Instagram Stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)