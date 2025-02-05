Modi's Spiritual Sojourn: A Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela, India's grand religious congregation, on Wednesday. He took a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam, demonstrating deep spiritual engagement.

Modi, donning a striking deep orange jersey paired with blue lowers, held sacred 'rudraksh' beads during the ritual, accompanied by mantras' chants. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined him in a boat ride to the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Amidst tight security, Modi performed 'aarti' to the Ganga from a specially arranged platform on the river. Despite increased security, the ritual did not disturb other devotees. The Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, is a significant event with over 38 crore pilgrims attending this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)