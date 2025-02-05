Modi's Spiritual Sojourn: A Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Dressed in a vibrant outfit, he participated in traditional rituals including 'aarti' to the Ganga. The event, amid ongoing security measures, holds profound religious significance drawing millions of devotees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela, India's grand religious congregation, on Wednesday. He took a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam, demonstrating deep spiritual engagement.
Modi, donning a striking deep orange jersey paired with blue lowers, held sacred 'rudraksh' beads during the ritual, accompanied by mantras' chants. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined him in a boat ride to the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.
Amidst tight security, Modi performed 'aarti' to the Ganga from a specially arranged platform on the river. Despite increased security, the ritual did not disturb other devotees. The Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, is a significant event with over 38 crore pilgrims attending this year.
