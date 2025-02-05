Left Menu

Celebrating Kannada Literature: Ananthamurthy's Legacy Unveiled

Azim Premji University launches 'Sahitya Sahavasa Bhaashe, Sahitya, Vyakti, Chalavali', a book based on U R Ananthamurthy's lectures. The release follows a year of cultural events and highlights contributions from prominent Kannada writers. It also discusses literary movements like Navya and Dalit Sahitya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:04 IST
Azim Premji University is set to release the book 'Sahitya Sahavasa Bhaashe, Sahitya, Vyakti, Chalavali', inspired by a video lecture series from notable Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy. The event, scheduled for February 7, is to be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture.

This release concludes a year-long series of literary and cultural celebrations across the state, aiming to honor the vast contributions of renowned Kannada writers like Kuvempu, Da Ra Bendre, and others. The book highlights pivotal moments in literary movements such as Navya and Dalit Sahitya.

The book, a joint publication by Azim Premji University and Aharnishi Prakashana, Shivamogga, will be unveiled by literary critic Narahalli Balasubrahmanya, with Prof Sharath Ananthamurthy presiding over the event. The initiative underscores a significant engagement with Kannada literature and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

