The White Owl Literature Festival: Celebrating Storytelling in Nagaland

The second edition of The White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair is set to take place in Nagaland, with participation from notable figures such as Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel and bestselling author Durjoy Datta. The festival, beginning February 17, is themed 'Inspire, Imagine, Inscribe' and will unfold at the Zone Niathu by The Park in Dimapur.

Organized by Penguin Random House India, the festival aims to highlight the Northeast's rich literary and storytelling traditions. It features a packed schedule of discussions, workshops, and presentations catering to diverse literary interests such as history, pop culture, and romance.

The festival not only spotlights local authors and global viewpoints but also offers special programming for young readers. Sessions will address wide-ranging topics like food culture, maintaining indigeneity, and the intersection of romance and pop culture. The event concludes on February 19, leaving a lasting impact on cultural and literary advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)