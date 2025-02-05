Left Menu

Legacy of a Global Leader: The Life and Impact of the Aga Khan

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, has passed away at 88. Renowned for his philanthropic endeavors, he transformed a material empire into aid for developing countries. His successor, chosen from his progeny, will be announced soon. He leaves a legacy of bridging cultures and building communities.

Paris | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:12 IST
The world mourns the loss of the Aga Khan, who has died at the age of 88. As the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims, he was a beacon of philanthropy, dedicating his life to building a legacy of care and compassion.

The Aga Khan Development Network, his primary charitable organization, has profoundly impacted health care, education, and development in over thirty countries. His contributions have left a significant mark on communities worldwide, offering hope where it was once scarce.

Recognized as a cultural bridge-builder, the Aga Khan's philosophy of service and stewardship continues to inspire. With condolences extending from global leaders to charity organizations, his life's work remains a testament to the good that can result from a commitment to humanitarian causes.

