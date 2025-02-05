Legacy of a Global Leader: The Life and Impact of the Aga Khan

The world mourns the loss of the Aga Khan, who has died at the age of 88. As the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims, he was a beacon of philanthropy, dedicating his life to building a legacy of care and compassion.

The Aga Khan Development Network, his primary charitable organization, has profoundly impacted health care, education, and development in over thirty countries. His contributions have left a significant mark on communities worldwide, offering hope where it was once scarce.

Recognized as a cultural bridge-builder, the Aga Khan's philosophy of service and stewardship continues to inspire. With condolences extending from global leaders to charity organizations, his life's work remains a testament to the good that can result from a commitment to humanitarian causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)