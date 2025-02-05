Aga Khan's Legacy: A Loss for Humanity

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences on Wednesday over the death of Aga Khan, a spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and a Padma Vibhushan awardee.

The loss of Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan IV is seen as a significant blow to humanity, acknowledged by the Chief Minister in his official statement. Aga Khan's global recognition as a social worker and humanitarian is notable for his contributions through the Aga Khan Foundation, including the establishment of hospitals, educational, and cultural institutions.

Aga Khan's efforts in poverty alleviation, heritage conservation, medical services, and education will be remembered forever, Revanth Reddy added, noting the commendable institutions run by the Aga Khan Foundation in Hyderabad. The late Aga Khan, who became the leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims at the age of 20, passed away on Tuesday at 88. His demise was announced by the Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community.

(With inputs from agencies.)