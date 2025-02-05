Left Menu

Modi's Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a spiritual journey by taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he expressed a deep sense of devotion. The event coincided with auspicious celestial events, enhancing its significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant religious occasion at the Maha Kumbh by taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The sacred act, performed with 'rudraksh' beads in hand and amidst the chanting of mantras, was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During his visit, Modi performed a series of rituals, including offering prayers to the sun and Ganga while dressed in traditional attire. The prime minister shared his spiritual experience via social media, conveying a sense of divine connection that enveloped him during the visit.

The event coincided with celestial occurrences like Gupt Navratri and Bhishmashtami, which augmented the occasion's sanctity. This ritualistic visit, which aligns with traditional Hindu practices, underscores the cultural and religious significance of the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

